Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $21.20 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $70.67. 31,286,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

