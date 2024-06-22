Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $32,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,334,000 after purchasing an additional 388,652 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after buying an additional 462,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 6,218,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,905,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

