New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.44

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 3407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

New World Development Trading Down 12.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

