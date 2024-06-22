Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $686.12 on Tuesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

