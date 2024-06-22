Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.63. 250,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 489,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Morphic by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Morphic by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 182,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

