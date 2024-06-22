Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.63. 250,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 489,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
