Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $49,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.78. 23,117,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,217. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.29.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

