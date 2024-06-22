Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 10,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 18,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

