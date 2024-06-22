McLean Asset Management Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,305,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

