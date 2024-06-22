Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 189.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.