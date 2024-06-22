Marcum Wealth LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,367 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KJUL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

