Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DE opened at $375.34 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.59.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

