Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

