Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

