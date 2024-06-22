M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 9,783,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,465. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

