M. Kraus & Co Has $7.36 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $442.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.55. The company has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

