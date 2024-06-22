M. Kraus & Co Buys 240 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 3.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.40. 1,732,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average is $254.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

