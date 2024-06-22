Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)

(Get Free Report)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.