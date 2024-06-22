Lista DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $135.19 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $135.19 million and approximately $358.04 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.77205422 USD and is up 33.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $525,028,982.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.