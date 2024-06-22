LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

