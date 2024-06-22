LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

