LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR opened at $32.83 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

