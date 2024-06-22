LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RNP opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

