Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $268.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

