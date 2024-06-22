Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.85.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SILK

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,404 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,981,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.