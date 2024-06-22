Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KHC. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

