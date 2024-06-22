KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

