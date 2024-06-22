JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

