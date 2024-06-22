Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the bank on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.0035594.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

