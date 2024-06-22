iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.70 on Friday. 4,468,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

