iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,322,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.66. 1,325,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,247. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.69. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.