iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

