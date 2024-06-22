iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $127,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.55. 1,023,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,296. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

