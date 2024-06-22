Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells 5,230 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00.

North West Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$41.48 on Friday. The North West Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on North West

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.