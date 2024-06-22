Insider Selling: Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells 17,832 Shares of Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Iddon sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £51,534.48 ($65,482.19).

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:PETS opened at GBX 300.80 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290.42. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 251 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 400.20 ($5.09).

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Further Reading

