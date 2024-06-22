Insider Buying: The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Purchases £10,117.50 in Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Annette Court bought 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.53) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,855.78).

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,081 ($13.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group plc has a one year low of GBX 860.60 ($10.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,111.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.73. The company has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,157.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.33) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,108.33 ($14.08).

Read Our Latest Report on SGE

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.