Inscription Capital LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 221,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,834,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,448. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

