Inscription Capital LLC Has $909,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 237.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 134.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,640,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,119,000 after acquiring an additional 941,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. 4,992,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,537. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

