Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,800,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

