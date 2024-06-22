Inscription Capital LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,577,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 74,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 1,933,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,053. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

