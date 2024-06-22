Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,096.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,230 shares of company stock worth $351,008 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.782 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.79%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

