Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBAN. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,703,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.