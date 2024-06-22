HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $171,385.50 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,223.83 or 0.99997276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00077441 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047892 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $154,639.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.