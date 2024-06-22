Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $43.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00042097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,759,799,039 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,759,799,035.2583 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08155178 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $51,932,021.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

