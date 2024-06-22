HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.