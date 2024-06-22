Head-To-Head Survey: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $230.05 million 0.83 -$36.62 million ($0.78) -6.36 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor -13.76% -8.35% -6.70% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives; and OLED display driver integrated circuit products. It serves consumer, computing, communication, automotive and industrial electronics OEMs, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in the Asia Pacific, the United States, and Europe. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Cheongju, South Korea.

About Natcore Technology

(Get Free Report)

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.