Head to Head Survey: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $145.71 million 1.14 -$48.11 million ($0.56) -2.86 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 5.58 $15.40 million $1.17 32.96

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 249.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -41.73% -8.05% -5.09% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 16.66% 7.88% 2.70%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Franklin Street Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

