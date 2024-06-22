GSK (LON:GSK) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).
GSK Trading Down 1.2 %
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,146.68). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
