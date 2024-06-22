Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 624.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.00. The stock had a trading volume of 889,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,341. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.98 and its 200 day moving average is $303.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

