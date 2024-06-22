Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

