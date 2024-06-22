Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
