GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.88.

GMS opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

